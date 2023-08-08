Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Taliban’s war on women in Afghanistan must be formally recognized as gender apartheid

By Vrinda Narain, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism, McGill University
The Taliban’s two years ruling Afghanistan have taught us ordinary human rights initiatives are insufficient to address gender apartheid. We need resolute collective international action.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
