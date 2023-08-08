Tolerance.ca
Brazil: Authorities must immediately cease and investigate highly lethal police operations

By Amnesty International
The Brazilian authorities must immediately stop the lethal police operations in which 45 people have been killed in the last few days in the states of Bahia, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Amnesty International said today. "These highly lethal operations are further evidence of the Brazilian state's systemic inability to put an end to


