Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Hot Summer for People with Disabilities in Spain

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fernando Uceta, who has COPD, uses a portable oxygen concentrator to breathe as he sits on the balcony of his home during the summer heatwave, in Barcelona's Raval neighbourhood, Spain, June 27, 2023. © 2023 Nacho Doce/Reuters It’s that time of the year again: when the asphalt flickers, grass turns from lush green to dry yellow, and air conditioning is put on maximum. It’s another long, hot summer in Spain, and people with disabilities are facing particular challenges yet again. Extreme heat, worsening every year because of the climate crisis, is a disaster for many…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
