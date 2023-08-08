Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger coup: why an Ecowas-led military intervention is unlikely

By Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
Hopes are fading for a quick resolution of Niger’s coup or the potential use of force by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to free Nigerien president Mohammed Bazoum and restore him to power.

Ecowas leaders gave the Nigerien military junta an ultimatum to cede power within seven days of 30 July or face a military…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
