Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: New campaign calls on parliament to reform insult and defamation laws

By Amnesty International
The Lebanese authorities must immediately halt all prosecutions of journalists, human rights defenders, activists, and others who are critical of state officials, Amnesty International today, as the organization launches #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime, a new campaign that calls on the Lebanese Parliament to abolish all laws that criminalize insult and defamation.  The new campaign comes amid a spate of prosecutions of those […] The post Lebanon: New campaign calls on parliament to reform insult and defamation laws  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
