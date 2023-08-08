What is POTS? And how is it related to long COVID?
By Marie-Claire Seeley, PhD Candidate, Australian Dysautonomia and Arrhythmia Research Collaborative, University of Adelaide
Celine Gallagher, Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian Dysautonomia and Arrhythmia Research Collaborative, University of Adelaide
POTS or “postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome” is a poorly recognised condition we’ve been hearing more about recently.
When people stand up, get out of bed or off the sofa, their heart races and they feel dizzy and fatigued, severely impacting their quality of life. Everyday tasks, such as washing their hair in the shower or working, become challenging because people cannot stay upright.
Before COVID, this debilitating…
