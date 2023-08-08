Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is POTS? And how is it related to long COVID?

By Marie-Claire Seeley, PhD Candidate, Australian Dysautonomia and Arrhythmia Research Collaborative, University of Adelaide
Celine Gallagher, Postdoctoral Fellow, Australian Dysautonomia and Arrhythmia Research Collaborative, University of Adelaide
POTS or “postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome” is a poorly recognised condition we’ve been hearing more about recently.

When people stand up, get out of bed or off the sofa, their heart races and they feel dizzy and fatigued, severely impacting their quality of life. Everyday tasks, such as washing their hair in the shower or working, become challenging because people cannot stay upright.

Before COVID, this debilitating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is ‘soft resistance’? Hong Kong officials vow to take a hard line against it, but provide no definition
~ Beyond Barbie and Oppenheimer, how do cinemas make money? And do we pay too much for movie tickets?
~ WA Premier Roger Cook says 'sorry' as he dumps Aboriginal cultural heritage law
~ Could an afternoon nap help us cope with hotter temperatures? It's worked for our First Nations people
~ The incredible creativity of William Friedkin: Oscars, box-office hits – and arthouse, experimental genre cinema
~ Egypt: Electricity Cutbacks Threaten Rights
~ Nepal: IMF Should Help Expand Child Grant Program
~ Myanmar junta reducing Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence is an empty gesture from a failing state
~ In the future, we could snuff out cyclones. But weather control comes with new risks
~ 'Nobody's child' – despite a compelling case for reform, NZ's adoption laws remain stuck in the past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter