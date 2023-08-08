In the future, we could snuff out cyclones. But weather control comes with new risks
By Aaron Tang, PhD Scholar in Climate Governance, Australian National University
Jack W. Miller, Research assistant, Australian National University
Mark Howden, Director, ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Roslyn Prinsley, Head, Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Thao Linh Tran, Research Fellow, Australian National University
It may soon be possible to reduce cyclone formation and intensity by spraying particles into the atmosphere above a forming storm. But the technology opens up a can of worms
- Monday, August 7, 2023