Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The incredible creativity of William Friedkin: Oscars, box-office hits – and arthouse, experimental genre cinema

By Bruce Isaacs, Associate Professor, Film Studies, University of Sydney
In 1972, American cinema was ablaze with the energy of what later came to be called “The New Hollywood”. This was a group of film directors who were bringing a radical kind of cinema to the movie mainstream – movies with big budgets, edgy content and transgressive politics, all for a mass audience.

A few of them – Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Bogdanovich, William Friedkin – even tried to start their own American arthouse studio in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is ‘soft resistance’? Hong Kong officials vow to take a hard line against it, but provide no definition
~ Beyond Barbie and Oppenheimer, how do cinemas make money? And do we pay too much for movie tickets?
~ WA Premier Roger Cook says 'sorry' as he dumps Aboriginal cultural heritage law
~ Could an afternoon nap help us cope with hotter temperatures? It's worked for our First Nations people
~ Egypt: Electricity Cutbacks Threaten Rights
~ Nepal: IMF Should Help Expand Child Grant Program
~ What is POTS? And how is it related to long COVID?
~ Myanmar junta reducing Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence is an empty gesture from a failing state
~ In the future, we could snuff out cyclones. But weather control comes with new risks
~ 'Nobody's child' – despite a compelling case for reform, NZ's adoption laws remain stuck in the past
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter