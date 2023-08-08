Tolerance.ca
Nepal: IMF Should Help Expand Child Grant Program

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children write in chalk on the walls of a Saraswati temple on the festival of Saraswati Puja on January 26, 2023.   © 2023 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should help expand social protection to all children in Nepal under its Child Grant program, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the IMF released today. The policy is an effective and affordable measure to protect children’s rights and reduce child poverty and inequality, and it should become a performance criterion for Nepal’s IMF program. With 40 percent of Nepal’s population…


© Human Rights Watch -
