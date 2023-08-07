'Why would they change maths?' How your child's maths education might be very different from yours
By Benjamin Zunica, Lecturer in Secondary Maths Education, University of Sydney
Bronwyn Reid O'Connor, Lecturer in Mathematics Education, University of Sydney
Eddie Woo, Professor of Practice, Mathematics Education, University of Sydney
In the past, maths teaching has focussed on procedures and right answers. Today, teachers want students to form connections between concepts and solve problems.
