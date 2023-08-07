Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Controversial ‘forever chemicals’ could be phased out in Australia under new restrictions. Here’s what you need to know

By Sarah Wilson, PhD Candidate in Nanotechnology & Innovation Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Rachael Wakefield-Rann, Senior Research Consultant, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
New restrictions on PFAS and other potentially hazardous chemicals in Australia present an opportunity for industry to develop alternatives for new, safe and clean products.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
