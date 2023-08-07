Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How air travellers can cut their door-to-door emissions right now – by as much as 13% on the Sydney-Melbourne route

By Rico Merkert, Professor in Transport and Supply Chain Management and Deputy Director, Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies (ITLS), University of Sydney Business School, University of Sydney
David Li, PhD Candidate, Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney
Air travel emissions are proving difficult and costly to cut, but travellers can make a surprisingly big difference simply by changing how they travel to and from the airport.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Nobody's child' – despite a compelling case for reform, NZ's adoption laws remain stuck in the past
~ A spectacular fireball just streaked across Melbourne – but astronomers didn't see it coming
~ Africa reimagined: Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traoré advocates for resilience, recognition, and resistance
~ Why Ghanaian women are struggling to breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months
~ Pictures of pain: how a visual chatbot can help people with chronic pain
~ 'What do my screams while reading this book suggest?' A cultural history of screaming fails to hit the high notes
~ 10 years of homegrown horror hits: Talk To Me and the golden age of Aussie horror
~ 6 reasons Australians don't trust economists, and how we could do better
~ 'Why would they change maths?' How your child's maths education might be very different from yours
~ Controversial ‘forever chemicals’ could be phased out in Australia under new restrictions. Here’s what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter