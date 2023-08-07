Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'It's soul-destroying': how people on a housing wait list of 175,000 describe their years of waiting

By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
People on the general waiting list can wait a decade to be housed. Even those on the priority list may wait years. Asked how the wait affects them, their responses reveal devastating impacts.The Conversation


© The Conversation
