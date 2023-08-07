How to build financial resilience: insurance and retirement savings are the most effective tools in South Africa – study
By Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
Abdul Latif Alhassan, Associate Professor in Development Finance & Insurance, University of Cape Town
Imagine you’ve found yourself in a difficult financial situation and needed to raise R40,000 (more than US$2,000) on the spot. Where and how would you raise these funds? Or what if a financial emergency has just taken a grip of your household? Which resources would you draw upon to address the problem?
If these scenarios ring true, you’re not alone. Many households are struggling to cope with unexpected financial expenses as interest rates and costs of living rise. With the global economy recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, developing…
- Monday, August 7, 2023