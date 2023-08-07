Tolerance.ca
Umlungu: the colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

By Andiswa Mvanyashe, Senior lecturer in Languages and Literature, Nelson Mandela University
In South Africa “umlungu” is a word that’s commonly used to refer to white people. It comes from isiXhosa, the language of the country’s Xhosa people. It’s always been a mystery how the word originated or what it actually means because no human beings were referred to as umlungu before the arrival of white people in the country by ship. There was, however, a word “ubulungu” which meant “that deposited out by the sea” or sea scum.

While it may have been considered impolite in the past, todayThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
