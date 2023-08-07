Tolerance.ca
How some fish learned to hide behind others to hunt – new research

By Sam Matchette, Research Associate in Marine Behaviour , University of Cambridge
Human hunters once used stalking horses as common practice – a domesticated animal (or a wooden replica), which people guided towards their quarry while crouching behind it. People believed the stalking horse would not spook wildfowl, allowing them to approach their prey within shooting distance without detection.

My team’s new study found a Caribbean reef fish that adopts the same strategy, providing the first evidence of a predator using another animal for concealment in the wild.

Trumpetfish (Aulostomus…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
