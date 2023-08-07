Tolerance.ca
Forests are breaking up in the tropics but coming together elsewhere – here's what it means for wildlife and the climate

By Eleanor Warren-Thomas, Lecturer in Conservation and Forestry, Bangor University
In 2015, research on global forest cover revealed a concerning fact: 70% of the world’s remaining forest now lies within 1km of the forest’s edge. This process, called fragmentation, is causing the deepest and darkest parts of the world’s forests to shrink.

Forest fragmentation is bad news for many unique animal and plant species that rely on these forests for their survival. It also reduces the forest’s ability to capture…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
