Housing is a direct federal responsibility, contrary to what Trudeau said. Here’s how his government can do better.
By Carolyn Whitzman, Housing Policy Researcher, Expert Advisor, Housing Assessment Resource Tools and Adjunct Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Alexandra Flynn, Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that “housing isn’t a primary federal responsibility” at a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont. on July 31.
This statement is neither accurate nor politically smart, with recent polls suggesting that 70 per cent of Canadians think the Liberal government isn’t adequately addressing the high and growing cost of housing.
- Monday, August 7, 2023