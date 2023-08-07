Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Young people need more support coping with online sexual harms

By Estefania Reyes, PhD student, Sociology, Western University
Alexa Dodge, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Saint Mary’s University
Christopher Dietzel, Postdoctoral research associate, Dalhousie University
Kaitlynn Mendes, Canada Research Chair in Inequality and Gender, Western University
Suzie Dunn, Assistant Professor, Law, Dalhousie University
Digital technologies and the internet have become a part of daily life for many young people in Canada and worldwide. While that increased connectivity brings many benefits, it can also open youth up to online harm and abuse. It is important that meaningful supports are in place to protect young people from sexual harm.

In 2020, humanitarian organization Plan International surveyed just over 14,000 young girls and women aged 15-25 in 22 countries, including Canada. Fifty-eight…The Conversation


