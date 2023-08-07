Zebrafish are a scientist's favorite for early-stage research – especially to study human blood disorders
By Gabrielle Dubansky, Master's Candidate in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, Iowa State University
Raquel Espín-Palazón, Assistant Professor of Genetics, Development and Cell Biology, Iowa State University
Of the many qualities that make the zebrafish a model organism, the fact that it shares 70% of the genes humans have makes it an ideal candidate for developmental biology research.
