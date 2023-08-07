Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A starter guide to Chinese open-sourced data for non-Chinese speakers

By Guest Contributor
This mini guides offers practical tools for non-Chinese speaking researchers and journalists to make a professional use of official Chinese sources to map China's presence across the world.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zere's new album is a continuation of her fight against gender inequality in Kyrgyzstan
~ New report into Lehrmann prosecution mires case in yet more controversy
~ Angola: Grave Police Abuses Against Activists
~ Tanzania: Critics of Port Deal Arrested
~ Do I have the right bicycle helmet and how can I tell if it's any good? A bike helmet researcher explains
~ Former dancers have initiated legal action against Lizzo, reminding us arts workers deserve the same workplace protections as any other industry
~ Viet Nam: Man believed to be at imminent risk of execution in case beset by forced confession and torture allegations
~ Spooky, stealthy night hunters: revealing the wonderful otherworld of owls
~ Foreign interference through social media is an active threat. Here's what Australia can do
~ Plastic rocks, plutonium, and chicken bones: the markers we're laying down in deep time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter