Human Rights Observatory

Zere's new album is a continuation of her fight against gender inequality in Kyrgyzstan

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
It continues discussing gender inequality while exploring other social and political problems in Kyrgyzstan against the background of her intimate and personal experiences and stories from childhood.


© Global Voices -
