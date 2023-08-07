Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Grave Police Abuses Against Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People hold up a sign that reads “A country badly governed” during a march against rising fuel prices and the end of street vending in Luanda, Angola, June 17, 2023. © 2023 ROGERIO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Angolan security forces have carried out more than a dozen unlawful killings and numerous other serious abuses against political activists and peaceful protesters since January 2023. Angolan security forces have for decades committed unlawful killings, used excessive force against protesters, and arbitrarily arrested and detained opposition activists. The Angolan government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
