Tanzania: Critics of Port Deal Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A crane arranges containers at the Port of Zanzibar, Tanzania, July 19, 2012. © 2012 Thomas Mukoya/Reuters (Nairobi) – Tanzania authorities have detained or threatened at least 22 people since June 10, 2023, including protesters, after they criticized the Tanzania National Assembly’s ratification of an agreement for management of Tanzania’s ports, Human Rights Watch said today. The agreement would allow a logistics company controlled by the Emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to manage major Tanzanian ports. Tanzania should stop harassing and arresting critics…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
