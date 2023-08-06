Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In 1951, corroboree dancers in Darwin went on strike: their actions would reverberate as far as Melbourne

By Amanda Harris, ARC Future Fellow, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Linda Barwick, Emeritus professor, University of Sydney
Tiriki Onus, Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Art and Culture, Head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
Aboriginal people in 1951 framed cultural practice as labour and as a tool for advocacy for Aboriginal rights stretching across the continent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How algae conquered the world – and other epic stories hidden in the rocks of the Flinders Ranges
~ Hunting for a 'golden unicorn': how NZ charities find banks constantly get in the way of them helping people
~ Iraqi journalist Ghaith Abdul-Ahad watched Saddam's statue topple in 2003. His 'standout' war memoir de-centres the West
~ How climate change will affect your pet – and how to help them cope
~ Is red meat bad for you? And does it make a difference if it's a processed burger or a lean steak?
~ Too many school students are falling behind: how do we help those most at risk?
~ How does the South Australian Voice to Parliament work and what does it tell us about how a national Voice might work?
~ Shane Drumgold resigns after sweeping criticisms of his conduct in the Lehrmann case
~ Tax advisers who promote exploitation schemes to face $780 million penalty
~ Ghana's housing policy and regulation is failing - COVID proved as much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter