Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too many school students are falling behind: how do we help those most at risk?

By Melissa Cain, Senior Lecturer in Inclusive Education and Arts Education, Australian Catholic University
Joanne Quick, Senior Lecturer in Literacy, Australian Catholic University
There is increasing concern about Australian students falling behind in numeracy and literacy.

NAPLAN results show 16.2% of Year 3 students are at or below the national minimum standards in numeracy and 12.9% are at or below the minimum standards in reading. By Year 9, this climbs to 20.4% and 25.1% respectively.

The 2021…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How algae conquered the world – and other epic stories hidden in the rocks of the Flinders Ranges
~ Hunting for a 'golden unicorn': how NZ charities find banks constantly get in the way of them helping people
~ In 1951, corroboree dancers in Darwin went on strike: their actions would reverberate as far as Melbourne
~ Iraqi journalist Ghaith Abdul-Ahad watched Saddam's statue topple in 2003. His 'standout' war memoir de-centres the West
~ How climate change will affect your pet – and how to help them cope
~ Is red meat bad for you? And does it make a difference if it's a processed burger or a lean steak?
~ How does the South Australian Voice to Parliament work and what does it tell us about how a national Voice might work?
~ Shane Drumgold resigns after sweeping criticisms of his conduct in the Lehrmann case
~ Tax advisers who promote exploitation schemes to face $780 million penalty
~ Ghana's housing policy and regulation is failing - COVID proved as much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter