Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN pushes disarmament talks amid fears that drums of nuclear war are beating again

As United Nations-led talks on nuclear disarmament continued in Geneva, New York and Vienna, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Sunday that “the drums of nuclear war are beating once again”.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Former Prime Minister of Pakistan arrested once again ahead of elections
~ Land and basic services are ‘your rights, not favours’, UN deputy-chief
~ Hong Kong’s homegrown security law, Article 23, is back in the spotlight
~ Storm Antoni: why naming storms is a risky business
~ Turkey Approves New Coal Mining to Feed Power Plants
~ Indonesia will hold the world's biggest single day election: here is what you need to know
~ Russia: Latest Navalny sentence raises serious concerns, UN rights chief says
~ Is this the protein plant of the future? New study finds 'sweetness gene' that makes lupins tastier
~ Before he developed the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer's early work revolutionized the field of quantum chemistry – and his theory is still used today
~ Toronto Caribbean Carnival should bring attention to anti-Black racism affecting communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter