Human Rights Observatory

Turkey Approves New Coal Mining to Feed Power Plants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police used water cannon and teargas against local people and environmental activists who protested against the destruction of the Akbelen forest in Turkey’s western province of Muğla, July 29, 2023. © 2023 Mert Can Bükülmez Dramatic scenes of villagers and environmental activists protesting the felling of thousands of trees in order to expand a coal mine have received widespread media coverage in Turkey over the past two weeks. Police used teargas and water cannon against the protesters and numerous were arrested as they attempted to stop the tree felling in Akbelen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
