Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before he developed the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer's early work revolutionized the field of quantum chemistry – and his theory is still used today

By Aaron W. Harrison, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Austin College
Remember building model molecules with balls and sticks in chemistry class? You have J. Robert Oppenheimer to thank for that, as a quantum chemist explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
