Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The story of the ‘little Russian houses’ in Havana, Cuba, in photos

By Melissa Vida
The distant memory of the phrase, "I'm going to buy from the Russians" is a dusty memory of the period when they lived in this area.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One of 2023's most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter
~ Why pain is so hard to measure – and how our study of brainwaves could help
~ Retinol: what is it and why is it considered a modern anti-ageing skincare essential?
~ Football world cup: African women make their mark, against all odds
~ Planks and wall sits are best for lowering blood pressure – here are six more reasons they're such great exercises
~ Uganda: UN human rights office to close on Saturday
~ Russia: Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has been sentenced to at least an additional 10 years in a penal colony
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must promptly investigate the death of opposition party activist.
~ Russia: Grim New Sentence for Alexey Navalny
~ Five ways to take advantage of rising interest rates to boost your savings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter