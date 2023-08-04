Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Football world cup: African women make their mark, against all odds

By Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu, Professor and Chair of Kinesiology and Health Science, Stephen F. Austin State University
Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco booked their places in the round of 16 of the women’s football World Cup, as Germany, Brazil and Canada packed their bags to head home at the conclusion of the group stages on August 3rd 2023. That’s three of the top 10 teams from the Fifa world rankings out in the group stage, and the US only runners-up in their group. This is the first time that three African teams have made it to the second round and a great indicator that the quality of the game is improving.

