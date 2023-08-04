Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: UN human rights office to close on Saturday

The UN human rights office in Uganda will cease operations on Sunday after the Government decided not to renew the host country agreement, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday, affirming that he “remains committed” to working in the country, in line with his global mandate.


© United Nations -
