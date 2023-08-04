Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe: Authorities must promptly investigate the death of opposition party activist.

By Amnesty International
Responding to news of the death of Tinashe Chitsunge, an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist in Harare on Thursday, allegedly at the hands of ruling ZANU-PF supporters, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa, said: “The fatal attack on Tinashe Chitsunge, a CCC activist, paints a grim picture of the human […] The post Zimbabwe: Authorities must promptly investigate the death of opposition party activist. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


