Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Grim New Sentence for Alexey Navalny

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service from the colony in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia,  June 22, 2023. © 2023 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo (Berlin, August 4, 2023) – A Moscow court’s new sentence for the leading Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny is in an obvious attempt to ensure that he remains incarcerated and isolated for any foreseeable future, Human Rights Watch said today. Navalny…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
