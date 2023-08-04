Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden's answer to Mexican border crisis might slow crossings but is not winning support

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
US president Joe Biden is getting flak from both Democrats and Republicans over his border deal with Mexico aimed at reducing immigration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Five ways to take advantage of rising interest rates to boost your savings
~ Shaligrams, the sacred fossils that have been worshipped by Hindus and Buddhists for over 2,000 years, are becoming rarer because of climate change
~ Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a potent reminder that the internet is not real life
~ People in the UK are volunteering less – it's not surprising and could get worse
~ Trump's political action committee wants a $60 million refund on paying his legal fees – 3 key things to know about PACs
~ A brief history of the Ku Klux Klan Acts: 1870s laws to protect Black voters, ignored for decades, now being used against Trump
~ Online romance scams: Research reveals scammers' tactics – and how to defend against them
~ Before developing the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer's early work revolutionized the field of quantum chemistry – and his theory is still used today
~ Are we alone in the universe? 4 essential reads on potential contact with aliens
~ More adults than ever have been seeking ADHD medications – an ADHD expert explains what could be driving the trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter