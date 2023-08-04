Tolerance.ca
Sudan: New Attacks in Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Sudanese woman, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, walks beside carts carrying her family belongings upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, August 2, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (Nairobi) – Satellite data shows massive fire destruction in the town of Sirba in Sudan’s West Darfur state, in late July 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. It is the seventh village or town that has been nearly destroyed or burned completely to the ground in West Darfur since April. As the United States takes over the presidency of…


