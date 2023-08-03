Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cats first finagled their way into human hearts and homes thousands of years ago – here's how

By Jonathan Losos, William H. Danforth Distinguished University Professor, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to go on safari in southern Africa. One of the greatest thrills was going out at night looking for predators on the prowl: lions, leopards, hyenas.

As we drove through the darkness, though, our spotlight occasionally lit up a smaller hunter – a slender, tawny feline, faintly spotted or striped. The glare would catch the small cat for a moment before it darted back into the shadows.

Based on its size and appearance, I initially presumed it was someone’s pet inexplicably out in the bush. But further scrutiny revealed distinctive features:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Loneliest Monument — how activists in Armenia are trying to draw attention to the victims of Soviet repression
~ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assumes a new role — single dad, just like his own father
~ Like 'the tolling of a distant temple bell', Ibuse Masuji's Black Rain remembers the horrors of Hiroshima and warns of the inhumanity of war
~ 'Limitless' energy: how floating solar panels near the equator could power future population hotspots
~ Lump sum, daily payments or a combination? What to consider when paying for nursing home accommodation
~ The Voice is a simple and enduring idea with a past – and a promise
~ 20% of young people who forwarded nudes say they had permission – but only 8% gave it. Why the gap?
~ Global: Call by presidents of five southern European states to tackle the climate crisis underscores the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels
~ How the onstage stunt of British band The 1975 caused more harm than good in Malaysia
~ Rock Follies review: powerful new musical brings 1970s feminist TV sensation to the stage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter