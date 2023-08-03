Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Voice is a simple and enduring idea with a past – and a promise

By Laurel Fox, PhD candidate, The University of Queensland
Dani Larkin, Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Queensland, The University of Queensland
Graeme Orr, Professor of Law, The University of Queensland
Despite all the arguments flying around the Voice offers one simple thing: a long overdue way for Indigenous consensuses to develop and find their rightful place in national politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
