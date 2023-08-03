Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's new vaping tax won't deter young smokers

By Nicole Vellios, Senior Research Officer, University of Cape Town
Corne van Walbeek, Professor of Economics and Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
Throughout the world, governments impose excise taxes on products like alcohol and tobacco to reduce their demand. The South African government has implemented a tax on vaping products for the same reason. Reducing demand is necessary as there is growing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
