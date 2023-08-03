Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dinosaur tracksite in Lesotho: how a wrong turn led to an exciting find

By Miengah Abrahams, Lecturer, University of Cape Town
I am a poor navigator. This is not an easy thing for a field geologist to admit. We need to be able to find our planned area of interest in good time and make our way back to our potentially hidden and distant vehicles at the end of the day. It’s especially true that I am a poor navigator when I need to use nondescript bushes, the distant hill shape, and the odd fallen boulder as reference points.

So it was no surprise when I led my MSc student Loyce Mpangala and our PhD candidate field assistant Akhil Rampersadh astray in Lesotho’s Roma Valley. We were walking back to our car after…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the onstage stunt of British band The 1975 caused more harm than good in Malaysia
~ Rock Follies review: powerful new musical brings 1970s feminist TV sensation to the stage
~ The Bear gets the suffering and self-sacrifice of a top-flight kitchen just right
~ Conflict between humans and wildlife in Tanzania is being poorly managed – and climate change is making things worse
~ South Africa's new vaping tax won't deter young smokers
~ Immune cells that fight cancer become exhausted within hours of first encountering tumors – new research
~ Niger coup: west African union has pledged to intervene – but some members support the plotters
~ Rishi Sunak’s green backtracking contrasts strongly with previous prime ministers’ efforts
~ Six must-see summer exhibitions – reviewed by our experts
~ Net zero: direct costs of climate policies aren't a major barrier to public support, research reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter