Net zero: direct costs of climate policies aren't a major barrier to public support, research reveals

By Lorraine Whitmarsh, Professor of Environmental Psychology, University of Bath
Caroline Verfuerth, Research Associate, Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations, Cardiff University
Steve Westlake, Research Associate, Climate Leadership, Cardiff University
Amid headlines of wildfires raging across Europe and Africa and flooding in China, the UK government took the bewildering choice to expand fossil fuel extraction.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak declared that more than 100 new oil and gas drilling licences would be granted for the North Sea in 2023, sparking widespread criticism and incredulity from climate experts, business leaders and some within his own party. The latest announcement follows other…The Conversation


