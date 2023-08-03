Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump may try to delay his first federal trial – it's a common legal strategy to fend off a criminal conviction

By Peter A. Joy, Professor of law, Washington University in St Louis
Delaying a trial by filing various requests and questions to the court might mean that witness memories are not as fresh, among other potential benefits for criminal defendants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Trying to dodge talking about 'treaty' could do the Voice campaign more harm than good
~ Women's World Cup: how better sports diplomacy can help women's football grow
~ Teachers in England accept pay settlement, but the issues causing so many vacancies have not gone away
~ Headlines and front lines: How US news coverage of wars in Yemen and Ukraine reveals a bias in recording civilian harm
~ Myanmar crisis highlights limits of Indonesia's 'quiet diplomacy' as it sets sights on becoming a 'great regional power'
~ Ending affirmative action does nothing to end discrimination against Asian Americans
~ Dismantling the myth that ancient slavery 'wasn’t that bad'
~ Most Americans support NASA – but don't think it should prioritize sending people to space
~ US preterm birth and maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high, outpacing those in all other high-income countries
~ Many global corporations will soon have to police up and down their supply chains as EU human rights 'due diligence' law nears enactment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter