Most Americans support NASA – but don't think it should prioritize sending people to space
By Mariel Borowitz, Associate Professor of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Teasel Muir-Harmony, Curator of the Apollo Collection, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and Affiliate Adjunct, Georgetown University
A new survey catalogs Americans’ expectations about the future of space, from NASA to SpaceX. Two space policy experts describe how these results stack up against the current state of space affairs.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 3rd 2023