US preterm birth and maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high, outpacing those in all other high-income countries
By Sonia Hassan, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal Fetal Medicine, Wayne State University
Hala Ouweini, Research Associate in Women's Health, Wayne State University
A March of Dimes report gave the US a grade of D+ for maternal and infant health care, highlighting that the national preterm birth rate hit 10.5% in 2021, a record 15-year high.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 3rd 2023