Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Bank of England's interest rate hikes are filtering through to your finances

By William Tayler, Development Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University
The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 5.25%, a level not seen since April 2008 and markedly higher than the all-time lows of 0.1% seen less than two years ago.

In fact, interest rates hovered between 0.1% and 0.75% for the 13 years to May 2022. We are now in a new era in which the Bank of England – similar to other central banks – is using rate hikes (this is the 14th consecutive increase) to try to bring price inflation down from currently just under 8% towards its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
