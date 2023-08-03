Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These women are fighting back on the continued destruction of Turkey's Akbelen forest

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Some 300 organizations have rallied behind the residents' call to stop any mining activities and deforestation in the area in a statement issued on July 28.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Donald Trump charges: how they could affect the future of the Republican party
~ Zimbabwe: Repression, Violence Loom over August Election
~ Lebanon: 3 Years On, No Justice for Beirut Blast
~ Do phrases like 'global boiling' help or hinder climate action?
~ Lebanon: Unacceptable lack of justice, truth and reparation three years after Beirut blast
~ Saudi Arabia: Psychiatrist Jailed after Salary Dispute
~ Greece: Disparities in accounts of Pylos shipwreck underscore the need for human rights compliant inquiry
~ Greece: Disparities in Accounts of Pylos Shipwreck Underscore the Need for Human Rights Compliant Inquiry
~ Olympic swimming in the Seine highlights efforts to clean up city rivers worldwide
~ Dolls and dollars: why small businesses should be wary of cashing in on Barbiemania with their branding
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter