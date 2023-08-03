Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: 3 Years On, No Justice for Beirut Blast

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from the port after the explosion on August 4, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. © 2020 Fadel Itani/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Beirut) – Member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council should support the establishment of an international, independent, and impartial fact-finding mission into the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, more than 300 organizations and individuals, including Human Rights Watch, survivors, and families of victims said today. They sent a joint letter with the request to permanent representatives of member and observer states of the council,…


© Human Rights Watch -
