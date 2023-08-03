Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Psychiatrist Jailed after Salary Dispute

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – An Egyptian doctor is serving a 10-year prison sentence in Saudi Arabia for links with the banned Muslim Brotherhood following what appears to have been an unfair trial, Human Rights Watch said today. The court imprisoned Sabri Shalabi, 66, despite allegations that Saudi prosecutors based the charges largely on forced confessions and apparently in retaliation for a work-related dispute. Click to expand Image Sabri Shalabi. © 2023 Private A court originally handed down a 20-year prison sentence in August 2022, but it was reduced to 10 years in December 2022 on appeal. The…


© Human Rights Watch
