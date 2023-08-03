Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dolls and dollars: why small businesses should be wary of cashing in on Barbiemania with their branding

By Graeme Austin, Chair of Private Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The temptation to cash in on a global phenomenon might be strong. But Mattel has a history of fiercely protecting the Barbie brand with legal action.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece: Disparities in accounts of Pylos shipwreck underscore the need for human rights compliant inquiry
~ Greece: Disparities in Accounts of Pylos Shipwreck Underscore the Need for Human Rights Compliant Inquiry
~ Olympic swimming in the Seine highlights efforts to clean up city rivers worldwide
~ New Aussie musical Bloom misses an opportunity to interrogate the gaps in aged care – and in our social fabric
~ A rocky diplomatic road: Julian Assange's hopes of avoiding extradition take a blow as US pushes back
~ America is on the brink of another civil war, this one fuelled by Donald Trump
~ Does picking your nose really increase your risk of COVID?
~ Justin Trudeau's political foes should avoid capitalizing on his marital breakdown
~ What are lymph nodes? And can a massage really improve lymphatic drainage?
~ In Restless Dolly Maunder, Kate Grenville recreates the enterprising life of an obscure historical figure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter