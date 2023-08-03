Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Aussie musical Bloom misses an opportunity to interrogate the gaps in aged care – and in our social fabric

By Sarah Austin, Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
There is a great track record of musical theatre tackling political material. Bloom seems too afraid of its own subject material to truly tackle the issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece: Disparities in accounts of Pylos shipwreck underscore the need for human rights compliant inquiry
~ Greece: Disparities in Accounts of Pylos Shipwreck Underscore the Need for Human Rights Compliant Inquiry
~ Olympic swimming in the Seine highlights efforts to clean up city rivers worldwide
~ Dolls and dollars: why small businesses should be wary of cashing in on Barbiemania with their branding
~ A rocky diplomatic road: Julian Assange's hopes of avoiding extradition take a blow as US pushes back
~ America is on the brink of another civil war, this one fuelled by Donald Trump
~ Does picking your nose really increase your risk of COVID?
~ Justin Trudeau's political foes should avoid capitalizing on his marital breakdown
~ What are lymph nodes? And can a massage really improve lymphatic drainage?
~ In Restless Dolly Maunder, Kate Grenville recreates the enterprising life of an obscure historical figure
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter